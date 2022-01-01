Ellsworth restaurants you'll love
More about Pats Pizza - Ellsworth
Pats Pizza - Ellsworth
396 High St., Ellsworth
|Popular items
|LG Bread Sticks w/ Cheese
|$9.25
|Classic Burger
|9" Cheese (BYO)
|$7.60
More about Finn's Irish Pub
HAMBURGERS
Finn's Irish Pub
156 Main St, Ellsworth
|Popular items
|Finn's Wings
|$15.00
Crispy fried chicken wings tossed in our green chili, onion and dill hot sauce
|Fish and Chips
|$16.00
Smithwick's beer battered golden fried haddock and served with Finn's chips and tarter sauce
|Rasher Bacon and Cheddar Burger
|$14.00
A generous 1/2 lb. of house seasoned Angus beef with rasher bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
191 Main St, Ellsworth
|Popular items
|Loaded Skillet Nachos
|$14.50
|Sides
|Small side of Queso
|$2.50
More about Wicked Munchies
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wicked Munchies
151 High St #1, Ellsworth
|Popular items
|Kings Creation
|$14.99
Country White, Slow Roasted Sweet BBQ Pulled Pork, Coleslaw, Pickles & Topped with Cheddar & American served with Seasoned Wedges.
|Classic Mac & Cheese
|$8.99
Made to order with Shell Macaroni, Shredded Cheddar & Provolone, Fresh Parsley, Salt & Pepper.
|BYO Grilled Cheese
|$9.49
Start with Countryside White, American & Cheddar served with seasoned wedges.
More about Siam Sky
Siam Sky
78 Downeast Highway, Ellsworth
|Popular items
|Drunken Noodles *
|$13.50
Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, green beans, carrots, onions, bell peppers and basil leaves in a spicy Thai sauce
|Pad Thai Noodles
|$13.50
Stir fried noodles with egg, bean sprouts and scallions, topped with crushed peanuts
|Rolls (fried)
|$8.50
Crispy vegetable spring rolls fried golden brown with sweet and spicy sauce
More about The Beacon Bar and Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Beacon Bar and Grill
997 Bar Harbor Rd, Trenton
|Popular items
|Steak and Cheese
|$12.95
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$9.95
|BLT
|$7.95
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
253 High Street, Ellsworth
|Popular items
|Haddock Sandwich
|$14.49
Now Even Bigger! A whole filet of fried haddock topped with melted cheese and served on our Gov’s famous jumbo roll.
|Poutine
|$8.29
A real French dish! A generous portion of our famous fries topped with cheese and beef gravy.
|Yes I need Condiments
We'll include typical condiments for your dish. Please indicate if you need extra or something different.
More about 86 This!
86 This!
125 main street, Ellsworth
|Popular items
|Rockabilly
|$9.75
chipotle and citrus pushed chicken, black beans, rice, "Brazilian" chimichurri (a red pepper and red wine based tomato salsa w/ oregano and smoked paprika), chipotle creme, cheddar/jack
|B.Y.O. Nacho
|$9.50
all nachos start with yellow corn tortilla chips, cheddar/jack blend, pico de gallo, and house chipotle creme
|O-Men
|$9.75
roasted chicken breast, house made BBQ sauce, slaw, cheddar, greens, mayo
More about Airline Brewing
Airline Brewing
173 Main St, Ellsworth
|Popular items
|CHILI SPUD
|$10.99
A traditional baked potato topped with homemade chili, beer cheese and served with tortilla chips and sour cream
|BAKED STUFFED POTATO SKINS
|$10.99
Potato skins loaded with mash potato, cheddar cheese, bacon and topped with sour cream
|JUMBO SAUSAGE ROLL
|$14.99
Pasture-reared pork and British seasoning, baked in a light and buttery puff pastry and served with mashed potatoes, peas and our Brown Ale gravy
