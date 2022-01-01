Ellsworth restaurants you'll love

Ellsworth restaurants
Toast
  • Ellsworth

Ellsworth's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Thai
Gastropubs
Must-try Ellsworth restaurants

Pats Pizza - Ellsworth image

 

Pats Pizza - Ellsworth

396 High St., Ellsworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LG Bread Sticks w/ Cheese$9.25
Classic Burger
9" Cheese (BYO)$7.60
Finn's Irish Pub image

HAMBURGERS

Finn's Irish Pub

156 Main St, Ellsworth

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Finn's Wings$15.00
Crispy fried chicken wings tossed in our green chili, onion and dill hot sauce
Fish and Chips$16.00
Smithwick's beer battered golden fried haddock and served with Finn's chips and tarter sauce
Rasher Bacon and Cheddar Burger$14.00
A generous 1/2 lb. of house seasoned Angus beef with rasher bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant image

 

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

191 Main St, Ellsworth

Avg 4.2 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Loaded Skillet Nachos$14.50
Sides
Small side of Queso$2.50
Wicked Munchies image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wicked Munchies

151 High St #1, Ellsworth

Avg 4.8 (311 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kings Creation$14.99
Country White, Slow Roasted Sweet BBQ Pulled Pork, Coleslaw, Pickles & Topped with Cheddar & American served with Seasoned Wedges.
Classic Mac & Cheese$8.99
Made to order with Shell Macaroni, Shredded Cheddar & Provolone, Fresh Parsley, Salt & Pepper.
BYO Grilled Cheese$9.49
Start with Countryside White, American & Cheddar served with seasoned wedges.
Siam Sky image

 

Siam Sky

78 Downeast Highway, Ellsworth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Drunken Noodles *$13.50
Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, green beans, carrots, onions, bell peppers and basil leaves in a spicy Thai sauce
Pad Thai Noodles$13.50
Stir fried noodles with egg, bean sprouts and scallions, topped with crushed peanuts
Rolls (fried)$8.50
Crispy vegetable spring rolls fried golden brown with sweet and spicy sauce
The Beacon Bar and Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Beacon Bar and Grill

997 Bar Harbor Rd, Trenton

Avg 4.8 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak and Cheese$12.95
Spinach Artichoke Dip$9.95
BLT$7.95
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

253 High Street, Ellsworth

Avg 4.2 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Haddock Sandwich$14.49
Now Even Bigger! A whole filet of fried haddock topped with melted cheese and served on our Gov’s famous jumbo roll.
Poutine$8.29
A real French dish! A generous portion of our famous fries topped with cheese and beef gravy.
Yes I need Condiments
We'll include typical condiments for your dish. Please indicate if you need extra or something different.
86 This! image

 

86 This!

125 main street, Ellsworth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rockabilly$9.75
chipotle and citrus pushed chicken, black beans, rice, "Brazilian" chimichurri (a red pepper and red wine based tomato salsa w/ oregano and smoked paprika), chipotle creme, cheddar/jack
B.Y.O. Nacho$9.50
all nachos start with yellow corn tortilla chips, cheddar/jack blend, pico de gallo, and house chipotle creme
O-Men$9.75
roasted chicken breast, house made BBQ sauce, slaw, cheddar, greens, mayo
Airline Brewing Company image

 

Airline Brewing

173 Main St, Ellsworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHILI SPUD$10.99
A traditional baked potato topped with homemade chili, beer cheese and served with tortilla chips and sour cream
BAKED STUFFED POTATO SKINS$10.99
Potato skins loaded with mash potato, cheddar cheese, bacon and topped with sour cream
JUMBO SAUSAGE ROLL$14.99
Pasture-reared pork and British seasoning, baked in a light and buttery puff pastry and served with mashed potatoes, peas and our Brown Ale gravy
Compusult, Inc. image

 

Compusult, Inc.

53 Oak St, Ellsworth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banner pic

 

Flexit Cafe

142 Main St, Ellsworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Airline Brewing Company - Amherst image

 

Airline Brewing Company - Amherst

22 Mill Lane, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Fogtown Brewing Company - Ellsworth

25 Pine Street, Ellsworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
