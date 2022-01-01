Ellsworth American restaurants you'll love

The Beacon Bar and Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Beacon Bar and Grill

997 Bar Harbor Rd, Trenton

Avg 4.8 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak and Cheese$12.95
Spinach Artichoke Dip$9.95
BLT$7.95
More about The Beacon Bar and Grill
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

253 High Street, Ellsworth

Avg 4.2 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Haddock Sandwich$14.49
Now Even Bigger! A whole filet of fried haddock topped with melted cheese and served on our Gov’s famous jumbo roll.
Poutine$8.29
A real French dish! A generous portion of our famous fries topped with cheese and beef gravy.
Yes I need Condiments
We'll include typical condiments for your dish. Please indicate if you need extra or something different.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
86 This! image

 

86 This!

125 main street, Ellsworth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rockabilly$9.75
chipotle and citrus pushed chicken, black beans, rice, "Brazilian" chimichurri (a red pepper and red wine based tomato salsa w/ oregano and smoked paprika), chipotle creme, cheddar/jack
B.Y.O. Nacho$9.50
all nachos start with yellow corn tortilla chips, cheddar/jack blend, pico de gallo, and house chipotle creme
O-Men$9.75
roasted chicken breast, house made BBQ sauce, slaw, cheddar, greens, mayo
More about 86 This!

