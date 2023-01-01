Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef noodles in Ellsworth

Ellsworth restaurants
Ellsworth restaurants that serve beef noodles

Siam Sky - Ellsworth

78 Downeast Highway, Ellsworth

Beef Noodle Soup$14.50
Soup with rice noodles, beef, bean sprouts, broccoli, garlic, cilantro and scallions in beef broth
Steamy buddha cafe - 50 Church St

50 Church St, Ellsworth

Beef Noodle Bowl$17.95
Our beef noodle bowl is the perfect remedy for a cold day or if you need comfort! Our slow cooked beef sits atop our house made broth. Includes rice noodles, bok choy, bean sprouts, fresh lime, scallions, fried leeks, and sesame. Finished with a drizzle of sriracha.
