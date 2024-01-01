Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef stew in Ellsworth

Ellsworth restaurants
Ellsworth restaurants that serve beef stew

Finn's Irish Pub

156 Main Street, Ellsworth

Beef Stew Cup$6.00
More about Finn's Irish Pub
Flexit Cafe - 142 Main St

142 Main St, Ellsworth

ANGUS BEEF STEW$5.38
gluten-free, dairy-free
More about Flexit Cafe - 142 Main St

