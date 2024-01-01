Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Beef stew in
Ellsworth
/
Ellsworth
/
Beef Stew
Ellsworth restaurants that serve beef stew
Finn's Irish Pub
156 Main Street, Ellsworth
No reviews yet
Beef Stew Cup
$6.00
More about Finn's Irish Pub
Flexit Cafe - 142 Main St
142 Main St, Ellsworth
No reviews yet
ANGUS BEEF STEW
$5.38
gluten-free, dairy-free
More about Flexit Cafe - 142 Main St
Browse other tasty dishes in Ellsworth
Scallops
Bubble Tea
Pancakes
Shumai
Pudding
Whoopie Pies
Caesar Salad
Muffins
More near Ellsworth to explore
Portland
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
Bangor
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
Brunswick
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.7
(18 restaurants)
Auburn
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Yarmouth
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 5
(7 restaurants)
Freeport
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Newport
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bangor
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.7
(18 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(391 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(504 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(129 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(236 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(108 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1019 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston