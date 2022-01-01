Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Ellsworth

Ellsworth restaurants
Toast

Ellsworth restaurants that serve cake

Pats Pizza - Ellsworth image

 

Pats Pizza - Ellsworth

396 High St., Ellsworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.95
Chocolate Cake$6.95
More about Pats Pizza - Ellsworth
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Finn's Irish Pub

156 Main St, Ellsworth

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Bar Harbor Wedding Cake$7.00
4 layers of almond cake with raspberry jam and vanilla butter cream (House-Made)
Chocolate Truffle Cake$7.00
Rich flourless torte covered in chocolate ganache (House-Made)
Wexford Fish Cakes$18.00
Baked haddock and red skinned garlic mashed potato cakes pan seared topped with a white wine shallot cream sauce and served with our sauteed vegetables of the day
More about Finn's Irish Pub
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant image

 

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

191 Main St, Ellsworth

Avg 4.2 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Lava Cake$7.25
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wicked Munchies

151 High St #1, Ellsworth

Avg 4.8 (311 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHOCOLATE CAKE WEDGE$8.23
A wedge of our Chocolate cake. The intense chocolate flavor will be a winner with chocolate lovers everywhere. Topped with rich, chocolate buttercream Icing.
More about Wicked Munchies
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

253 High Street, Ellsworth

Avg 4.2 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Giant Slice of Cake$8.00
We're famous for our triple layer chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

