Cappuccino in
Ellsworth
/
Ellsworth
/
Cappuccino
Ellsworth restaurants that serve cappuccino
HAMBURGERS
Finn's Irish Pub
156 Main St, Ellsworth
Avg 4.6
(829 reviews)
Cappuccino Mousse Pie
$7.00
Rich coffee mousse with a chocolate glaze
More about Finn's Irish Pub
Flexit Cafe
142 Main St, Ellsworth
No reviews yet
Hot Cappuccino
Choice of steamed milk, espresso, and LOTS of foam. Add a flavor shot if desired!
More about Flexit Cafe
