Carrot cake in Ellsworth

Ellsworth restaurants
Toast

Ellsworth restaurants that serve carrot cake

Pats Pizza - Ellsworth image

 

Pats Pizza - Ellsworth

396 High St., Ellsworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.95
More about Pats Pizza - Ellsworth
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Finn's Irish Pub

156 Main St, Ellsworth

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$7.00
House-made :)
More about Finn's Irish Pub

