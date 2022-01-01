Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carrot cake in
Ellsworth
/
Ellsworth
/
Carrot Cake
Ellsworth restaurants that serve carrot cake
Pats Pizza - Ellsworth
396 High St., Ellsworth
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$6.95
More about Pats Pizza - Ellsworth
HAMBURGERS
Finn's Irish Pub
156 Main St, Ellsworth
Avg 4.6
(829 reviews)
Carrot Cake
$7.00
House-made :)
More about Finn's Irish Pub
