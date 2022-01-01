Cheese pizza in Ellsworth
Ellsworth restaurants that serve cheese pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wicked Munchies
151 High St #1, Ellsworth
|CHEESE PIZZA + BUILD YOUR OWN
|$9.88
Soft and Chewy Dough with a Light Crisp, Zesty Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone.
|PHILLY CHEESE PIZZA
|$12.64
Shredded Mozzarella, Provolone & Cheddar base, smothered with Shaved Steak, Sautéed Green Pepper, Mushrooms & White Onions.
D'Amanda's
25 Eastward Lane, Suite 6, Ellsworth
|10" cheese pizza
|$8.95