Cheeseburgers in Ellsworth

PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wicked Munchies
151 High St #1, Ellsworth
|CHEESEBURGER MAC
|$13.18
Double Portion Seasoned Ground Burger, Shredded Cheddar, Fresh Parsley, Salt & Pepper.
|BACON DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER PIZZA
|$12.64
Ground Beef, Bacon, Onions, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese. The base of this pizza is our signature tomato sauce.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
253 High Street, Ellsworth
|2 Cheeseburger Blue Plate
|$15.50
|Kids Mini Cheeseburgers (2)
|$6.49
Two slider cheeseburgers served with a side choice.
|Cheeseburger & Fries
|$6.00
Our famous Monday Burger special with your choice of cheese and crinkle cut French fries.
D'Amanda's
25 Eastward Lane, Suite 6, Ellsworth
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.95
1/3lb Fresh not frozen with your choice of cheese and served with hand cut fries