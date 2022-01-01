Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Ellsworth

Go
Ellsworth restaurants
Toast

Ellsworth restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Pats Pizza - Ellsworth image

 

Pats Pizza - Ellsworth

396 High St., Ellsworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tender Dinner$10.95
More about Pats Pizza - Ellsworth
Finn's Irish Pub image

HAMBURGERS

Finn's Irish Pub

156 Main St, Ellsworth

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strips$9.00
served with a pickle and your choice of potato
More about Finn's Irish Pub
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant image

 

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

191 Main St, Ellsworth

Avg 4.2 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kickin' Chicken Fingers$7.00
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
Chicken Fingers image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

253 High Street, Ellsworth

Avg 4.2 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$14.99
Fresh white-meat chicken fingers breaded in our own seasoning, cooked to a golden brown, and served with your choice of BBQ, sweet and sour sauce or honey mustard.
Small Chicken Fingers$12.99
Kids Chicken Fingers$6.99
Three hand breaded chicken fingers served with a side choice and a dinner roll.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
D'Amanda's image

 

D'Amanda's

25 Eastward Lane, Suite 6, Ellsworth

No reviews yet
Chicken Tender Basket$7.50
Crispy boneless tenders served with handcut fries and a choice of sauce, 3pc or 5pc.
More about D'Amanda's

Browse other tasty dishes in Ellsworth

Taco Salad

Whoopie Pies

Pretzels

Shepherds Pies

Greek Salad

Pancakes

Fajitas

Cheesecake

Map

More near Ellsworth to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston