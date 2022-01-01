Chicken tenders in Ellsworth
Ellsworth restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Pats Pizza - Ellsworth
396 High St., Ellsworth
|Chicken Tender Dinner
|$10.95
HAMBURGERS
Finn's Irish Pub
156 Main St, Ellsworth
|Chicken Strips
|$9.00
served with a pickle and your choice of potato
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
191 Main St, Ellsworth
|Kickin' Chicken Fingers
|$7.00
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
253 High Street, Ellsworth
|Chicken Fingers
|$14.99
Fresh white-meat chicken fingers breaded in our own seasoning, cooked to a golden brown, and served with your choice of BBQ, sweet and sour sauce or honey mustard.
|Small Chicken Fingers
|$12.99
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$6.99
Three hand breaded chicken fingers served with a side choice and a dinner roll.
D'Amanda's
25 Eastward Lane, Suite 6, Ellsworth
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$7.50
Crispy boneless tenders served with handcut fries and a choice of sauce, 3pc or 5pc.