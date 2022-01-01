Clams in Ellsworth
Ellsworth restaurants that serve clams
HAMBURGERS
Finn's Irish Pub
156 Main St, Ellsworth
|New England Clam Chowder
|$3.50
House-made New England Clam Chowder served with oyster crackers :)
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
253 High Street, Ellsworth
|Large Clam Dinner
|$26.00
We get them fresh, then fry them up just the way you like them...lightly breaded and cooked to a golden brown.
|Bowl New England Clam Chowder
|$11.29
Tender Sea Clams in a rich creamy fish stock with diced potatoes, salt pork, and sautéed onions.
|Cup New England Clam Chowder
|$9.29
Tender Sea Clams in a rich creamy fish stock with diced potatoes, salt pork, and sautéed onions.