Clams in Ellsworth

Ellsworth restaurants
Ellsworth restaurants that serve clams

HAMBURGERS

Finn's Irish Pub

156 Main St, Ellsworth

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder$3.50
House-made New England Clam Chowder served with oyster crackers :)
More about Finn's Irish Pub
SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

253 High Street, Ellsworth

Avg 4.2 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Large Clam Dinner$26.00
We get them fresh, then fry them up just the way you like them...lightly breaded and cooked to a golden brown.
Bowl New England Clam Chowder$11.29
Tender Sea Clams in a rich creamy fish stock with diced potatoes, salt pork, and sautéed onions.
Cup New England Clam Chowder$9.29
Tender Sea Clams in a rich creamy fish stock with diced potatoes, salt pork, and sautéed onions.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

