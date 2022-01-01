Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Ellsworth

Ellsworth restaurants
Ellsworth restaurants that serve curry

Siam Sky - Ellsworth

78 Downeast Highway, Ellsworth

Red Curry *$13.50
Red chili curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green beans, bell peppers and basil leaves
Panang Curry *$13.50
Panang chili curry with coconut milk, onions, snow peas, carrots, broccoli, green beans and basil leaves
Mango Curry *$13.50
Yellow chili curry with coconut milk, chunks of mango, carrots, snow peas, onions and peppers
86 This!

125 main street, Ellsworth

Curry Chicken Salad$12.00
curry chicken salad made with curry spice mix, mayo, onion, honey, and grapes; with mayo and greens. *the curry chicken salad is premixed--individual components cannot be omitted, sorry!
