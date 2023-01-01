Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in Ellsworth

Ellsworth restaurants
Toast

Ellsworth restaurants that serve curry chicken

Consumer pic

 

Crazy Sumo

75 High Street, Ellsworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Red Curry Chicken$17.00
More about Crazy Sumo
86 This! image

 

86 This!

125 main street, Ellsworth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Chicken Salad$12.00
curry chicken salad made with curry spice mix, mayo, onion, honey, and grapes; with mayo and greens. *the curry chicken salad is premixed--individual components cannot be omitted, sorry!
More about 86 This!

