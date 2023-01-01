Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Ellsworth

Ellsworth restaurants
Ellsworth restaurants that serve edamame

Siam Sky - Ellsworth

78 Downeast Highway, Ellsworth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$8.50
Fresh soybeans, steamed, tossed with salt.
More about Siam Sky - Ellsworth
Crazy Sumo

75 High Street, Ellsworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Edamame$8.00
More about Crazy Sumo

