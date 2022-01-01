Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garlic bread in
Ellsworth
/
Ellsworth
/
Garlic Bread
Ellsworth restaurants that serve garlic bread
Pats Pizza - Ellsworth
396 High St., Ellsworth
No reviews yet
Garlic Bread
$3.75
Garlic Bread w/Cheese
$5.00
More about Pats Pizza - Ellsworth
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
253 High Street, Ellsworth
Avg 4.2
(366 reviews)
Garlic Bread
$2.00
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
