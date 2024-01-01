Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Home fries in
Ellsworth
/
Ellsworth
/
Home Fries
Ellsworth restaurants that serve home fries
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Ellsworth
253 High Street, Ellsworth
No reviews yet
Real Home Fries with Onions
$3.49
Home Fries
$3.99
Real Home Fries
$3.49
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Ellsworth
Finn's Irish Pub
156 Main Street, Ellsworth
No reviews yet
Onion Home Fries - Side
$3.50
More about Finn's Irish Pub
