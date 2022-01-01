Lobster rolls in Ellsworth
Ellsworth restaurants that serve lobster rolls
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wicked Munchies
151 High St #1, Ellsworth
|LOBSTER ROLL
|$30.77
Gulf of Maine Lobster on a toasted New England Roll, atop Harvest Blend Spring Mix.
Your choice chilled with mayo or sautéed with warm butter!
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
253 High Street, Ellsworth
|Double Lobster Roll
|$30.00
|Triple Lobster Roll
|$39.00
A giant portion of fresh Maine lobster mixed with just the right amount of mayo served on a grilled buttered sub roll with crinkle cut fries.
|Lobster Roll
|$16.00
Our Famous Lobster Roll for a very special price every Thursday! Served on a grilled Hot Dog roll with crinkle cut fries