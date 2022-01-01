Lobsters in Ellsworth
Ellsworth restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Wicked Munchies
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wicked Munchies
151 High St #1, Ellsworth
|LOBSTER ROLL
|$30.77
Gulf of Maine Lobster on a toasted New England Roll, atop Harvest Blend Spring Mix.
Your choice chilled with mayo or sautéed with warm butter!
|LOBSTER BACON PIZZA (HOUSE SIGNATURE)
|$32.94
10" Signature Pizza with Gulf Of Maine Lobster, Heavy Cream Reduction, Bacon, Spinach, Parsley & Lemon Zest. Provolone & Mozzarella Blend, Garlic Herb Crust.
|LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE
|$32.90
Gulf of Maine Lobster, Spinach & Tomato, Shell Macaroni, Heavy Cream, Shredded Cheddar & Provolone, Fresh Parsley, Salt & Pepper. Cooked to order.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
253 High Street, Ellsworth
|Double Lobster Roll
|$30.00
|Triple Lobster Roll
|$39.00
A giant portion of fresh Maine lobster mixed with just the right amount of mayo served on a grilled buttered sub roll with crinkle cut fries.
|Lobster Roll
|$16.00
Our Famous Lobster Roll for a very special price every Thursday! Served on a grilled Hot Dog roll with crinkle cut fries