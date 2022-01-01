Nachos in Ellsworth
Ellsworth restaurants that serve nachos
More about Pats Pizza - Ellsworth
Pats Pizza - Ellsworth
396 High St., Ellsworth
|Nachos
|$9.95
|BBQ Chix Nachos
|$11.50
More about Finn's Irish Pub
HAMBURGERS
Finn's Irish Pub
156 Main St, Ellsworth
|Irish Nachos
|$11.00
Deep fried sliced potato chips, rasher bacon, pepper jack cheese, fresh salsa, jalapenos and sour cream
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
191 Main St, Ellsworth
|Gnarly Nachos
|$7.00
|Loaded Skillet Nachos
|$14.75
More about Wicked Munchies
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wicked Munchies
151 High St #1, Ellsworth
|HOUSE NACHO
|$10.98
Tortilla Chips, Tomato, White Onion, Melted Shredded Cheddar, Salsa.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN NACHO
|$13.18
Shredded Chicken, Cheddar, White Onion Signature Hot Sauce & Ranch Drizzle.
|BBQ PORK NACHO
|$13.73
Pulled BBQ Pork, Shredded Cheddar, White Onion & smothered in BBQ Drizzle.