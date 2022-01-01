Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pancakes in
Ellsworth
/
Ellsworth
/
Pancakes
Ellsworth restaurants that serve pancakes
Siam Sky
78 Downeast Highway, Ellsworth
No reviews yet
Scallion Pancake
$8.50
Crispy pan-fried flatbread with minced scallions served with sweet black sauce
More about Siam Sky
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
253 High Street, Ellsworth
Avg 4.2
(366 reviews)
3 Blueberry Pancakes
$9.29
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
