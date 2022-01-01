Pies in Ellsworth
Ellsworth restaurants that serve pies
Finn's Irish Pub
156 Main St, Ellsworth
|Cappuccino Mousse Pie
|$7.00
Rich coffee mousse with a chocolate glaze
|Shepherd's Pie
|$15.00
Ground pork, beef and veal with carrots, onions and corn, topped with garlic mashed potatoes and brown gravy
|Steak and Mushroom Pie
|$16.00
Sliced steak, marinated mushrooms and roasted garlic in a burgundy gravy, baked in a puff pastry-covered pot and served with Finn's chips
Wicked Munchies
151 High St #1, Ellsworth
|CHOCOLATE WHOOPIE PIE
|$6.58
The Maine Staple.
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
253 High Street, Ellsworth
|Beef Pot Pie
|$17.00
If you like our Chicken pot pie, you'll love this! Tender beef in gravy with potato, carrots, and peas baked in homemade crust. Served with two sides.
|Slice of Cream Pie
|$3.00
The Gov's homemade pie is legendary! Choose from our Chocolate Cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter, Graham Cracker, or other seasonal flavors.
|Shepherd's Pie
|$16.49
Simmered ground beef and onions topped
with peas, carrots, mashed potato and
cheese then crisped in the oven to a
golden brown. Served with one side and a
dinner roll.