Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Ellsworth

Go
Ellsworth restaurants
Toast

Ellsworth restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Finn's Irish Pub

156 Main St, Ellsworth

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino Mousse Pie$7.00
Rich coffee mousse with a chocolate glaze
Shepherd's Pie$15.00
Ground pork, beef and veal with carrots, onions and corn, topped with garlic mashed potatoes and brown gravy
Steak and Mushroom Pie$16.00
Sliced steak, marinated mushrooms and roasted garlic in a burgundy gravy, baked in a puff pastry-covered pot and served with Finn's chips
More about Finn's Irish Pub
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wicked Munchies

151 High St #1, Ellsworth

Avg 4.8 (311 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHOCOLATE WHOOPIE PIE$6.58
The Maine Staple.
More about Wicked Munchies
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

253 High Street, Ellsworth

Avg 4.2 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Pot Pie$17.00
If you like our Chicken pot pie, you'll love this! Tender beef in gravy with potato, carrots, and peas baked in homemade crust. Served with two sides.
Slice of Cream Pie$3.00
The Gov's homemade pie is legendary! Choose from our Chocolate Cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter, Graham Cracker, or other seasonal flavors.
Shepherd's Pie$16.49
Simmered ground beef and onions topped
with peas, carrots, mashed potato and
cheese then crisped in the oven to a
golden brown. Served with one side and a
dinner roll.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Ellsworth

Tacos

Chocolate Cake

Boneless Wings

Whoopie Pies

Chicken Sandwiches

Milkshakes

Clams

Fried Ice Cream

Map

More near Ellsworth to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston