Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Ellsworth

Go
Ellsworth restaurants
Toast

Ellsworth restaurants that serve quesadillas

Pats Pizza - Ellsworth image

 

Pats Pizza - Ellsworth

396 High St., Ellsworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$11.95
More about Pats Pizza - Ellsworth
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant image

 

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

191 Main St, Ellsworth

Avg 4.2 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hector's Quesadilla$12.25
Glad To See Ya Quesadilla$7.00
Quesadilla Extravaganza$15.50
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

253 High Street, Ellsworth

Avg 4.2 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
We saute chicken breast with pepper and onion, pile it all into a crispy tortilla shell with melted cheese then serve it up with a side of sour cream and medium spice chunky salsa. Want to kick it up? Add our spicy Southwest sauce!
Kids Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla$6.49
Grilled Chicken and melted cheese on a flour tortilla.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
D'Amanda's image

 

D'Amanda's

25 Eastward Lane, Suite 6, Ellsworth

No reviews yet
Quesadilla$5.95
Served with sour cream and salsa
More about D'Amanda's

Browse other tasty dishes in Ellsworth

Pretzels

Meatloaf

Fried Pickles

Milkshakes

Cake

Fajitas

Reuben

Lobster Rolls

Map

More near Ellsworth to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston