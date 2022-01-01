Quesadillas in Ellsworth
Ellsworth restaurants that serve quesadillas
Pats Pizza - Ellsworth
396 High St., Ellsworth
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.95
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
191 Main St, Ellsworth
|Hector's Quesadilla
|$12.25
|Glad To See Ya Quesadilla
|$7.00
|Quesadilla Extravaganza
|$15.50
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
253 High Street, Ellsworth
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.99
We saute chicken breast with pepper and onion, pile it all into a crispy tortilla shell with melted cheese then serve it up with a side of sour cream and medium spice chunky salsa. Want to kick it up? Add our spicy Southwest sauce!
|Kids Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.49
Grilled Chicken and melted cheese on a flour tortilla.
D'Amanda's
25 Eastward Lane, Suite 6, Ellsworth
|Quesadilla
|$5.95
Served with sour cream and salsa