Rangoon in Ellsworth

Ellsworth restaurants
Ellsworth restaurants that serve rangoon

Crab Rangoon image

 

Siam Sky - Ellsworth

78 Downeast Highway, Ellsworth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rangoon$8.50
Crispy wontons stuffed with crabmeat, cream cheese, onions and carrots served with sweet and sour sauce
More about Siam Sky - Ellsworth
Consumer pic

 

Crazy Sumo

75 High Street, Ellsworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crazy Rangoon Large$15.00
More about Crazy Sumo

