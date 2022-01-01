Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Ellsworth

Go
Ellsworth restaurants
Toast

Ellsworth restaurants that serve reuben

Pats Pizza - Ellsworth image

 

Pats Pizza - Ellsworth

396 High St., Ellsworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Reuben$11.95
More about Pats Pizza - Ellsworth
Finn's Irish Pub image

HAMBURGERS

Finn's Irish Pub

156 Main St, Ellsworth

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$15.00
Carved corned beef with garlic sauerkraut, swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on marble rye
County Cork Reuben$15.00
Grilled chicken with garlic sauerkraut, swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on marble rye
More about Finn's Irish Pub
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

253 High Street, Ellsworth

Avg 4.2 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Corned Beef Reuben$13.49
A large portion of corned beef layered between two slices of grilled Marble Rye bread and topped with melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Ellsworth

Greek Salad

Lobsters

Cheesecake

Cake

Nachos

Garden Salad

Cheeseburgers

Fajitas

Map

More near Ellsworth to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston