Reuben in Ellsworth

Finn's Irish Pub
156 Main St, Ellsworth
|Reuben
|$15.00
Carved corned beef with garlic sauerkraut, swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on marble rye
|County Cork Reuben
|$15.00
Grilled chicken with garlic sauerkraut, swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on marble rye
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
253 High Street, Ellsworth
|Corned Beef Reuben
|$13.49
A large portion of corned beef layered between two slices of grilled Marble Rye bread and topped with melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing.