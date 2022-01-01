Salmon in Ellsworth
Ellsworth restaurants that serve salmon
HAMBURGERS
Finn's Irish Pub
156 Main St, Ellsworth
|Blackened Salmon Sandwich
|$17.00
With a grainy mustard lemon aioli, lettuce, tomato and onion on a grilled roll
|Grilled Salmon Dinner
|$19.00
Finished with a shallot white wine sauce. Served with our sauteed vegetables of the day and your choice of potato
|Blackened Salmon
|$19.00
Seared with our Chef's blend of Cajun spices and finished with a homemade grainy mustard aioli. Served with our sauteed vegetables of the day and your choice of potato
Siam Sky
78 Downeast Highway, Ellsworth
|Salmon Ginger *
|$20.50
Steamed salmon fillet topped with ginger, onions, mushrooms, scallions and carrots in a brown sauce