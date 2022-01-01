Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Ellsworth

Ellsworth restaurants
Ellsworth restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Finn's Irish Pub

156 Main St, Ellsworth

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Salmon Sandwich$17.00
With a grainy mustard lemon aioli, lettuce, tomato and onion on a grilled roll
Grilled Salmon Dinner$19.00
Finished with a shallot white wine sauce. Served with our sauteed vegetables of the day and your choice of potato
Blackened Salmon$19.00
Seared with our Chef's blend of Cajun spices and finished with a homemade grainy mustard aioli. Served with our sauteed vegetables of the day and your choice of potato
More about Finn's Irish Pub
Item pic

 

Siam Sky

78 Downeast Highway, Ellsworth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Ginger *$20.50
Steamed salmon fillet topped with ginger, onions, mushrooms, scallions and carrots in a brown sauce
More about Siam Sky
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

253 High Street, Ellsworth

Avg 4.2 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Maple Glazed Salmon$17.99
Freshly broiled salmon topped with a maple glaze. Served with your choice of two sides.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

