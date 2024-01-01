Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Ellsworth

Ellsworth restaurants
Toast

Ellsworth restaurants that serve salmon salad

Finn's Irish Pub

156 Main Street, Ellsworth

TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Salmon Salad$29.00
More about Finn's Irish Pub
Crazy Sumo

75 High Street, Ellsworth

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tuna Salmon Cucumber Salad$8.00
More about Crazy Sumo

