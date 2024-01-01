Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salmon salad in
Ellsworth
/
Ellsworth
/
Salmon Salad
Ellsworth restaurants that serve salmon salad
Finn's Irish Pub
156 Main Street, Ellsworth
No reviews yet
Blackened Salmon Salad
$29.00
More about Finn's Irish Pub
Crazy Sumo
75 High Street, Ellsworth
No reviews yet
Tuna Salmon Cucumber Salad
$8.00
More about Crazy Sumo
Browse other tasty dishes in Ellsworth
Fried Pickles
Pudding
Paninis
Chicken Tenders
French Fries
Rangoon
Cheesecake
Chicken Curry
More near Ellsworth to explore
Portland
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
Bangor
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Brunswick
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.7
(18 restaurants)
Yarmouth
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Auburn
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Freeport
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 5
(7 restaurants)
Newport
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bangor
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.7
(18 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(394 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(504 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(249 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(110 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1046 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston