Scallops in Ellsworth

Ellsworth restaurants
Ellsworth restaurants that serve scallops

Siam Sky

78 Downeast Highway, Ellsworth

Takeout
Shrimp & Scallops In Garlic Sauce$18.50
Stir fried shrimp and scallops in brown garlic sauce served with vegetables
More about Siam Sky
SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

253 High Street, Ellsworth

Avg 4.2 (366 reviews)
Takeout
Broiled Scallops$23.49
Fresh Maine Sea Scallops broiled to perfection in a butter blend.
Small Broiled Scallops$20.49
Large Scallop Basket$23.49
Lightly-breaded fresh Maine sea scallops fried to perfection to bring out that distinct sea scallop flavor.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

