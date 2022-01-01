Scallops in Ellsworth
Ellsworth restaurants that serve scallops
Siam Sky
78 Downeast Highway, Ellsworth
|Shrimp & Scallops In Garlic Sauce
|$18.50
Stir fried shrimp and scallops in brown garlic sauce served with vegetables
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
253 High Street, Ellsworth
|Broiled Scallops
|$23.49
Fresh Maine Sea Scallops broiled to perfection in a butter blend.
|Small Broiled Scallops
|$20.49
|Large Scallop Basket
|$23.49
Lightly-breaded fresh Maine sea scallops fried to perfection to bring out that distinct sea scallop flavor.