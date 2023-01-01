Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Ellsworth

Ellsworth restaurants
Ellsworth restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Item pic

 

Siam Sky - Ellsworth

78 Downeast Highway, Ellsworth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura$8.50
Delicately marinated shrimp are marinated in tempura batter and fried served with sweet and sour sauce
More about Siam Sky - Ellsworth
Consumer pic

 

Crazy Sumo

75 High Street, Ellsworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.00
More about Crazy Sumo

