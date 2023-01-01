Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp tempura in
Ellsworth
/
Ellsworth
/
Shrimp Tempura
Ellsworth restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
Siam Sky - Ellsworth
78 Downeast Highway, Ellsworth
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura
$8.50
Delicately marinated shrimp are marinated in tempura batter and fried served with sweet and sour sauce
More about Siam Sky - Ellsworth
Crazy Sumo
75 High Street, Ellsworth
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$7.00
More about Crazy Sumo
Browse other tasty dishes in Ellsworth
Pies
Avocado Toast
Scallops
Chicken Tenders
Nachos
Garden Salad
Pancakes
Beef Noodles
More near Ellsworth to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(85 restaurants)
Bangor
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Brunswick
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Yarmouth
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Auburn
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Freeport
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Newport
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bangor
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(85 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(359 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(442 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(215 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(81 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(883 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston