Sundaes in Ellsworth

More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant - Ellsworth, ME
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant - Ellsworth, ME
191 Main St, Ellsworth
|Kid Sundae $
|$2.50
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Ellsworth
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Ellsworth
253 High Street, Ellsworth
|Tollhouse Supreme Sundae
|$7.99
Two warm homemade Toll House chocolate chip cookies with ice cream, hot fudge, and whipped cream.
|Small Ice Cream Sundae
|$5.00
One scoop of Ice Cream with your favorite toppings