Taco salad in Ellsworth

Go
Ellsworth restaurants
Toast

Ellsworth restaurants that serve taco salad

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant image

 

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

191 Main St, Ellsworth

Avg 4.2 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$15.25
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wicked Munchies

151 High St #1, Ellsworth

Avg 4.8 (311 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TACO SALAD$10.43
Harvest Blend lettuce, Spicy Beef, topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, sour cream, diced tomatoes, onions, peppers & a side of salsa.
More about Wicked Munchies

