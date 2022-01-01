Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Ellsworth

Ellsworth restaurants
Ellsworth restaurants that serve tacos

Pats Pizza - Ellsworth image

 

Pats Pizza - Ellsworth

396 High St., Ellsworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
9" Taco$11.50
14" Taco$20.25
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant image

 

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

191 Main St, Ellsworth

Avg 4.2 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Grilled Baja Tacos$16.00
Kids' Single Taco Meal$7.00
Tacos image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wicked Munchies

151 High St #1, Ellsworth

Avg 4.8 (311 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TACOS$10.98
2 Flour Tortillas with Harvest Blend, your choice of Protein, Shredded Cheddar, Tomatoes & Drizzled with Texas Ranch.
TACO SALAD$10.43
Harvest Blend lettuce, Spicy Beef, topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, sour cream, diced tomatoes, onions, peppers & a side of salsa.
