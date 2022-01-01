Tacos in Ellsworth
Ellsworth restaurants that serve tacos
Pats Pizza - Ellsworth
396 High St., Ellsworth
|9" Taco
|$11.50
|14" Taco
|$20.25
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
191 Main St, Ellsworth
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
|Grilled Baja Tacos
|$16.00
|Kids' Single Taco Meal
|$7.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wicked Munchies
151 High St #1, Ellsworth
|TACOS
|$10.98
2 Flour Tortillas with Harvest Blend, your choice of Protein, Shredded Cheddar, Tomatoes & Drizzled with Texas Ranch.
|TACO SALAD
|$10.43
Harvest Blend lettuce, Spicy Beef, topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, sour cream, diced tomatoes, onions, peppers & a side of salsa.