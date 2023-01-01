Vegetable fried rice in Ellsworth

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Ellsworth restaurants that serve vegetable fried rice
Siam Sky - Ellsworth
78 Downeast Highway, Ellsworth
No reviews yet
Plain fried rice chicken no vegetables
$12.00
Plain fried rice shrimp no vegetables
$14.00
More about Siam Sky - Ellsworth
Crazy Sumo
75 High Street, Ellsworth
No reviews yet
Vegetable Fried Rice Dinner
$14.00
More about Crazy Sumo
