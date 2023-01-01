Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable fried rice in Ellsworth

Ellsworth restaurants
Ellsworth restaurants that serve vegetable fried rice

Siam Sky image

 

Siam Sky - Ellsworth

78 Downeast Highway, Ellsworth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Plain fried rice chicken no vegetables$12.00
Plain fried rice shrimp no vegetables$14.00
More about Siam Sky - Ellsworth
Consumer pic

 

Crazy Sumo

75 High Street, Ellsworth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Fried Rice Dinner$14.00
More about Crazy Sumo

