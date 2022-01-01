Ellwood City restaurants you'll love
Ellwood City's top cuisines
Must-try Ellwood City restaurants
Debbie's Delicious Desserts
366 Circle Way, Ellwood City
|Peanut butter chip topped with Reese's
|$10.00
Peanut butter cookie filled with peanut butter chips and topped with Reese’s cups
|Dutch Apple pie
|$20.00
|Chocolate covered peanut butter balls
|$10.00
WRAPS • SOUPS • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
CHIVE
422 Lawrence Ave, Ellwood City
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Breaded buffalo chicken, romaine, carrots, avocado and ranch dressing on a whole grain wrap.
|Adobo Steak Wrap
|$12.00
Adobo seasoned steak, brown rice, grilled peppers and onions, Ranch dressing, and white cheddar on a garlic herb wrap.
|Steak Salad
|$13.00
Grilled steak, iceberg, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, carrots, provolone cheese, topped with sweet potato fries.
The Time Brewpub
600 Mount Vernon Drive, Ellwood City