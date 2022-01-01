Ellwood City restaurants you'll love

Go
Ellwood City restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Ellwood City

Ellwood City's top cuisines

Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Scroll right

Must-try Ellwood City restaurants

Debbie's Delicious Desserts image

 

Debbie's Delicious Desserts

366 Circle Way, Ellwood City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Peanut butter chip topped with Reese's$10.00
Peanut butter cookie filled with peanut butter chips and topped with Reese’s cups
Dutch Apple pie$20.00
Chocolate covered peanut butter balls$10.00
More about Debbie's Delicious Desserts
CHIVE image

WRAPS • SOUPS • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

CHIVE

422 Lawrence Ave, Ellwood City

Avg 4.9 (169 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Breaded buffalo chicken, romaine, carrots, avocado and ranch dressing on a whole grain wrap.
Adobo Steak Wrap$12.00
Adobo seasoned steak, brown rice, grilled peppers and onions, Ranch dressing, and white cheddar on a garlic herb wrap.
Steak Salad$13.00
Grilled steak, iceberg, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, carrots, provolone cheese, topped with sweet potato fries.
More about CHIVE
Restaurant banner

 

The Time Brewpub

600 Mount Vernon Drive, Ellwood City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Time Brewpub
Map

More near Ellwood City to explore

Wexford

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cranberry Twp

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Zelienople

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Slippery Rock

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Beaver Falls

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Beaver

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)

Monaca

No reviews yet

Aliquippa

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Mars

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston