Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview

We are a local family owned restaurant, offering American classics for Breakfast and Lunch since 1999.

1624 Milwaukee Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

2 Egg Meal$7.99
Served with hashbrowns or fresh fruit, your choice of protein, and your choice of toast or pancakes.
Spartan Omelet$11.49
Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, feta cheese. Served with hashbrowns or fresh fruit and toast or pancakes.
Veggie Omelet$9.99
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, onions. Served with hashbrowns or fresh fruit and toast or pancakes.
Steak Skillet$15.99
Skirt steak, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers topped with Monterey Jack cheese and 2 eggs. Served with your choice of toast or pancakes.
Buttermilk Pancakes$7.99
Simple and easy. All of our hot cakes are dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup.
Meat Lovers Skillet$11.49
Sausage, ham, and bacon topped with cheddar cheese and 2 eggs. Served with your choice of toast or pancakes.
HMOP Skillet$11.49
Ham, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers topped with Monterey Jack Cheese and 2 eggs. Served with your choice of toast or pancakes.
Side of Bacon$3.99
Meaty Cheesy Omelet$11.49
Sausage, ham, and bacon with American cheese. Served with hashbrowns or fresh fruit and toast or pancakes.
Belgium Waffle$7.99
Light and crunchy. All of our waffles are dusted with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup.
Location

1624 Milwaukee Avenue

Glenview IL

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
