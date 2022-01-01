Elly’s Pancake House of Glenview
We are a local family owned restaurant, offering American classics for Breakfast and Lunch since 1999.
Popular Items
Location
1624 Milwaukee Avenue
Glenview IL
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
