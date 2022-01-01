Go
Toast

Elm City Social

Hand crafted food and cocktails in the heart of Downtown New Haven.

HAMBURGERS

266 College Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (764 reviews)

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken Tacos$15.00
Flour Tortilla | Pulled Chicken | Cabbage Slaw | Spicy Aioli | Served with Hand-cut Fries
Elm City Classic Waffle$18.00
Bacon & cheddar waffle | southern fried chicken | peppercorn maple syrup | blueberry jam | whiskey butter
Powdered sugar
Elm City Burger$16.00
6oz | Sharp Cheddar | Smoked Aioli | Onion Jam | Arugula | Tomato | English Muffin | Hand-cut Fries
Chicken & Waffles$18.00
Bacon & Cheddar Waffle | Fried Chicken | Peppercorn Maple Syrup | Blueberry Jam | Whiskey Butter | Basil
Little Cheeseburgers$16.00
Three 3oz Burgers | Sharp Cheddar | Smoked Aioli | Onion Jam | Brioche | Served with Hand-cut Fries
Popcorn Chicken$11.00
Hand-battered & fried chicken bites | honey-sriracha glaze green onion | sesame seeds
Fried Mac & Cheese Bites$10.00
Orzo pasta | Gouda-Parmesan Cream Sauce | House BBQ Drizzle
Truffle Parm Fries$8.00
Hand cut fries tossed in white truffle oil and freshly grated parmesan
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine Lettuce | House Croutons | Parmesan Reggiano | House Caesar Dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

266 College Street

New Haven CT

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pacifico

No reviews yet

We are located in the heart of downtown New Haven, featuring extraordinary Nuevo-Latino Seafood cuisine. Along with traditional tapas, some of our signature dishes include Seafood Paella, Skirt Steak with Chino-Latino stir fried rice, Caramelized Salmon and Dulce de Leche Cheesecake. Among some other favorites are our Sangria and award winning Mojitos (Best Mojito – CT Magazine) which will surely liven your day.

Mecha

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Atticus Bookstore

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bulldog Hotdogs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston