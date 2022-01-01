Go
Elm Fork Tap House & Kitchen

1221 Turbeville Rd.

1221 Turbeville Rd.



Popular Items

Prime Cheeseburger$12.00
1/2 lb of Prime Angus Beef, Cheddar Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, served with a side of fries. Substitutions may cost extra.
Chicken Fried Chicken$15.00
Hand battered chicken fried and topped with creamy gravy. Served with your choice of 2 sides. Substitutions may be extra.
Add 1 Bandido$1.75
Chicken Fried Steak$15.00
Hand battered large beef cutlets fried and topped with creamy gravy. Served with your choice of 2 sides. Substitutions may be extra.
Cowboy Quesadilla$9.00
Smoked brisket, cowboy beans, pico de gallo, and cheese stuffed inside 2 6 inch tortillas. Serve with a side of homemade avocado ranch.
Fried Catfish$16.00
4-5 large pieces of catfish hand battered and fried to a golden brown crisp. Served with slices of lemon, choice of 2 sides, and a side of tarter sauce. Substitutions may be extra.
Bandidos
Pepper jack cheese filled jalapenos, wrapped in chicken & bacon and glazed with our signature BBQ sauce, served on a bed of Texas toothpicks.
Baby Back Ribs
1/2 rack or Full rack of Baby Back Pork Ribs glazed with our signature BBQ sauce, served wet (with sauce) or dry (without sauce). Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Brisket Queso$7.00
Smoked green chili queso blanco topped with chopped brisket, served with a side of chips.
Grilled Chicken$15.00
1 marinated and seasoned chicken breast served with your choice of two sides.
Location

1221 Turbeville Rd.

Hickory Creek TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
