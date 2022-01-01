Go
Toast

Elm Square Oyster Company

An award-winning gastropub that is a treat for the eyes and the stomach. We are a scratch kitchen, making all of our sauces, seasonings, and condiments from scratch.  Everything from the ketchup to the ground beef, soups to sea salt is made in-house. Come in and enjoy!

2 Elm Square

No reviews yet

Location

2 Elm Square

Andover MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The BrickYard

No reviews yet

Woburn's new upscale restaurant and lounge. We feature USDA Prime grade burgers, authentic Italian thin crust pizza & other high quality dishes. Please stop by for dinner or to watch the latest game.

Sauce Andolinis 15sx

No reviews yet

Addictive Burgers and Spicy Wings in Downtown Andover.

Gati Thai Bistro

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pazzo - Andover

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston