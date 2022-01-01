Elm Square Oyster Company
An award-winning gastropub that is a treat for the eyes and the stomach. We are a scratch kitchen, making all of our sauces, seasonings, and condiments from scratch. Everything from the ketchup to the ground beef, soups to sea salt is made in-house. Come in and enjoy!
2 Elm Square
Location
Andover MA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
