Elm Street Bakery

**New business hours** Tuesday: 8 am- 5pm, Wednesday: 8 am- 5pm, Thursday: 8 am- 7pm, Friday: 8 am-7 pm, Saturday: 8 am- 5 pm

PIZZA • SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON

72 Elm Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (1002 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza$9.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
Classic Pizza$10.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni.
Power Greens + Grains Salad$14.00
roasted flat 12 mushroom mix, roasted chick peas, farro, lemon truffle vinaigrette
Spicy White Pizza$12.00
roasted banana peppers, confit tomatoes, red onion, ricotta cream, oregano
Pizza Dough$3.00
Sausage & Greens$12.00
sausage, spinach, broccoli, onions, grana padano, mozarella
Jambon Beurre$9.50
traditional french sandwich with local ham and butter served on our baguette
Blackberry & Apple Salad$14.00
root down baby spinach, belgian endive, pickled blackberry, apple, danish blue, candied pecans, buttermilk herb vinaigrette
Caesar Salad$14.00
romaine, parmesan, sourdough croutons, lemon, caesar dressing.
Margherita Pizza$9.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

72 Elm Street

East Aurora NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

