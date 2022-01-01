Go
Elm Street Brewing

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

519 N Elm St • $$

Avg 4.5 (857 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich$13.00
2 yr cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy bacon jam, and ranch. Comes with french fries or house chips
Elm Street Burger$13.00
2 yr cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, mayonnaise, yellow mustard. Comes with french fries or house chips
Brisket Cheesesteak$13.00
Smoked Brisket with onion, peppers, and cheddar cheese. Comes with french fries or house chips
Tenderloin$13.00
Pork Tenderloin, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayonnaise, yellow mustard. Comes with french fries or house chips
Jumbo Chicken Tender$2.50
Ranch$0.60
Pretzel Bites$8.00
Nacho Cheese or Beer Mustard
Pulled Pork$13.00
Pimento cheese, house made slaw, pickles, coca-cola bbq. Comes with french fries or house chips
Wings$11.00
Brined, Smoked, and Fried
Chicken Wrap$13.00
Grilled or Fried chicken. shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato. Comes with french fries or house chips
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

519 N Elm St

Muncie IN

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
