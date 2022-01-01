Go
Elm Street Lounge is one of Greensboro NC most prominent live music venues and craft cocktail bar that has been affected by Corona Virus. We have had to shut our doors down due this pandemic. The lounge doesn’t have the ability to serve food for take out, so we are asking for our current patrons and future patrons to assist us with purchasing a gift card for a future date. The goal is to make sure once all this past Elm Street Lounge will have the ability and resources to provide you with the best live music in the city. Thank you all so much for your continued support and prayers.

115 S. Elm Street

Location

Greensboro NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
