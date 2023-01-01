Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Elma

Elma restaurants
Elma restaurants that serve tacos

Just Pizza Niagara Produce

3131 Transit Road, Elma

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Taco$5.20
Lettuce, tomato, fried sweet peppers, onions & cheese
More about Just Pizza Niagara Produce
TSG BBQ - 6272 Seneca Street

6272 Seneca Street, Elma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos$6.75
Two 6" soft shell tacos with Pork or Brisket, Coleslaw, and BBQ Sauce (additional sauce options available). Served with Cornbread. Cornbread can be swapped for an alternate side (price varies). Additional sides extra.
Taco Platter$10.25
Three 6" soft shell tacos with Pork or Brisket, Coleslaw, and BBQ Sauce (additional sauce options available). Served with Cornbread. Cornbread can be swapped for an alternate side (price varies). Additional sides extra.
More about TSG BBQ - 6272 Seneca Street

