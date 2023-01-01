Tacos in Elma
Just Pizza Niagara Produce
3131 Transit Road, Elma
|Veggie Taco
|$5.20
Lettuce, tomato, fried sweet peppers, onions & cheese
TSG BBQ - 6272 Seneca Street
6272 Seneca Street, Elma
|Tacos
|$6.75
Two 6" soft shell tacos with Pork or Brisket, Coleslaw, and BBQ Sauce (additional sauce options available). Served with Cornbread. Cornbread can be swapped for an alternate side (price varies). Additional sides extra.
|Taco Platter
|$10.25
Three 6" soft shell tacos with Pork or Brisket, Coleslaw, and BBQ Sauce (additional sauce options available). Served with Cornbread. Cornbread can be swapped for an alternate side (price varies). Additional sides extra.