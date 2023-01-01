Elma restaurants you'll love
Must-try Elma restaurants
More about Café @ Summit - Summit Pacific Medical Center
Café @ Summit - Summit Pacific Medical Center
610 East Main Street, Elma
|Popular items
|Tater Tots (Tuesday, Thursday and Friday)
|$1.00
Oven baked seasoned tater tots.
|Americano
|$0.00
An americano is a shot of espresso topped with hot water.
12oz has 2 shots
16oz has 3 shots
24oz has 4 shots
|Redbull Spritzer
|$0.00
Fun fruity flavors added to Red Bull
More about Tuggs and Chuggs - 14245 W Cloquallum Rd
Tuggs and Chuggs - 14245 W Cloquallum Rd
West Cloquallum Road, Elma