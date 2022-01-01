El Mangu Express Clifton
Come in and enjoy!
1115 BLOOMFIELD AV
Popular Items
Location
1115 BLOOMFIELD AV
CLIFTON NJ
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mighty Quinn's Barbeque
Come in and enjoy!
Bitol
Come in and enjoy!
B&V Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
All The Smoke barbecue
All the smoke barbecue, you want the smoke, we got it!