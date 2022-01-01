Go
Toast

El Mangu Express Clifton

Come in and enjoy!

1115 BLOOMFIELD AV

No reviews yet

Popular Items

COMBO #15$6.99
3 Golpes
1 Can of Soda --
Eggs, Salami, Cheese with Mashed Plantains
COMBO #7$5.99
1-Chimmichurri-Papas Fritas
Can of Soda —
1-Chimichurri-Frech Fries
Queso/Cheese$1.00
Empanadas/Patty$1.50
COMBO #9$14.99
Yellow Rice with Green Peas/White Rice/Yellow, Broiled Pork, Sweet Plantain, French Fries --
Arroz con Guandules/Blanco/Amarillo, Pernil, Maduros, Papa Fritas
2L Soda —
COMBO #14$8.99
4 Golpes
1 Can of Soda --
Eggs, Dominican Sausage, Cheese with Mashed Plantains
Habichuelas/Beans
COMBO #2$14.99
White Rice/Yellow 1/2 Chicken, Ribs, Fried Sweet Plantain, French Fries--
2L Soda
Arroz Blanco/Amarillo-1/2 Pollo Al Horno, Costillas, Maduros, Papas Fritas
2LSoda
Tostones/Fried Plantains$3.00
COMBO #5$14.99
White Rice/Yellow, Whole Chicken, Fried Sweet Plantain, French Fries
Arroz Blanco/Amarillo, Pollo entero (Picado), Maduros, Papas Fritas
2L Soda —
See full menu

Location

1115 BLOOMFIELD AV

CLIFTON NJ

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mighty Quinn's Barbeque

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bitol

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

B&V Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

All The Smoke barbecue

No reviews yet

All the smoke barbecue, you want the smoke, we got it!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston