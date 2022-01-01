Elmhurst American restaurants you'll love

151 Kitchen | Bar image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

151 Kitchen | Bar

151 N York St, Elmhurst

Avg 4.5 (945 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Black Bean Burger$16.00
black bean + quinoa | roasted red pepper | avocado | spiced aioli | münster cheese | green leaf | tomato | pickles
Pan-Seared Salmon$24.00
pesto farro | grilled asparagus | orange marmalade
151 Burger$16.00
bacon jam | smoked cheddar | crispy onion
pineapple barbecue | brioche bun
More about 151 Kitchen | Bar
Fry the Coop image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Fry the Coop

623 W. North Ave, Elmhurst

Avg 4.5 (3491 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun
House Fries$2.99
Hand-Cut Fries
Chicken and Cheese Sandwich$9.99
Fried Chicken, American Cheese, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun
More about Fry the Coop
Pints image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Pints

112 S York St, Elmhurst

Avg 4.2 (605 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Badger$15.00
Cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, fried onion strings, bbq sauce, pretzel bun
Wings BONELESS$13.00
Hand-breaded chicken breast coated in your choice of buffalo, bbq, or honey sriracha sauce (8 pieces). Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.
Pints Classic$12.00
Served on a pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato and raw onion.
More about Pints
HB Jones image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

HB Jones

551 N York Street, Elmhurst

Avg 3.8 (579 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MERKTS CHAR CHEDDAR BURGER$15.00
CLASSIC BUN, MERKTS CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, SIDE TOMATO, LETTUCE,PICKLE
More about HB Jones

