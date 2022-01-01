Elmhurst American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Elmhurst
More about 151 Kitchen | Bar
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
151 Kitchen | Bar
151 N York St, Elmhurst
|Popular items
|Spicy Black Bean Burger
|$16.00
black bean + quinoa | roasted red pepper | avocado | spiced aioli | münster cheese | green leaf | tomato | pickles
|Pan-Seared Salmon
|$24.00
pesto farro | grilled asparagus | orange marmalade
|151 Burger
|$16.00
bacon jam | smoked cheddar | crispy onion
pineapple barbecue | brioche bun
More about Fry the Coop
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Fry the Coop
623 W. North Ave, Elmhurst
|Popular items
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun
|House Fries
|$2.99
Hand-Cut Fries
|Chicken and Cheese Sandwich
|$9.99
Fried Chicken, American Cheese, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun
More about Pints
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Pints
112 S York St, Elmhurst
|Popular items
|Badger
|$15.00
Cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, fried onion strings, bbq sauce, pretzel bun
|Wings BONELESS
|$13.00
Hand-breaded chicken breast coated in your choice of buffalo, bbq, or honey sriracha sauce (8 pieces). Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.
|Pints Classic
|$12.00
Served on a pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato and raw onion.