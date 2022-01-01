Elmhurst cafés you'll love

Stray Hen image

SALADS

Stray Hen

105 S York, Elmhurst

Avg 4.6 (1018 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Papi Chulo Skillet$13.00
2 Eggs$8.00
BYO Omelette$8.00
More about Stray Hen
Stray Hen Cafe image

 

Stray Hen Cafe

2423 North Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Side Biscuits and Gravy$4.00
Bagel Sandwich$12.00
BYO Omelette$9.00
More about Stray Hen Cafe
Banner pic

 

Pilot Pete's Coffee & Treats

128 West 1st Street, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cafe Latte$3.50
Choice of steamed milk with espresso and a dollop of froth. Topped with a dash of cinnamon or cocoa.
Blueberry Muffin$3.00
Homemade muffin with fresh blueberries throughout and topped with a cinnamon sugar crumble.
More about Pilot Pete's Coffee & Treats

