Elmhurst cafés you'll love

Stray Hen
105 S York, Elmhurst
|Popular items
|Papi Chulo Skillet
|$13.00
|2 Eggs
|$8.00
|BYO Omelette
|$8.00
Stray Hen Cafe
2423 North Clark St, Chicago
|Popular items
|Side Biscuits and Gravy
|$4.00
|Bagel Sandwich
|$12.00
|BYO Omelette
|$9.00
Pilot Pete's Coffee & Treats
128 West 1st Street, Elmhurst
|Popular items
|Cafe Latte
|$3.50
Choice of steamed milk with espresso and a dollop of froth. Topped with a dash of cinnamon or cocoa.
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.00
Homemade muffin with fresh blueberries throughout and topped with a cinnamon sugar crumble.