Elmhurst sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Elmhurst
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
140 Robert Palmer Drive, Elmhurst
|Popular items
|Harbor Signature Pancakes
|$8.50
Our special wheat recipe.
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
|Create Scrambler
|$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
|Kid's Itsy Bitsy Pancakes
|$5.00
Two small pancakes served with a scrambled egg and a sausage link or two strips of bacon.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Zenwich Elmhurst
416 B N. York Street, Elmhurst
|Popular items
|Sunomono Salad
|$3.00
House made pickled cucumber with a touch of red onion and jalapeño.
|Seasoned Chips
|$2.00
House made potato chips, house seasoning.
|Sea Salt Fries
|$3.00
Skinny fries, sea salt.
Sweetberry Bowls - York St
156 N York Street, Elmhurst
|Popular items
|Custom Green Bowl
|$11.00
KALE, SPINACH, BANANA, PINEAPPLE, COCONUT MILK
|Hermosa Acai Bowl (2)
|$10.00
ACAC BASE TOPPED WITH GRANOLA, BLUEBERRY, STRAWBERRY AND HONEY
|OG Acai Bowl (3)
|$11.00
ACAI BASE TOPPED WITH GRANOLA, BANANA, PEANUT BUTTER, & CHOCOLATE PROTEIN