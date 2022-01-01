Elmhurst sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Elmhurst

Egg Harbor Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

140 Robert Palmer Drive, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Harbor Signature Pancakes$8.50
Our special wheat recipe.
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Create Scrambler$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Kid's Itsy Bitsy Pancakes$5.00
Two small pancakes served with a scrambled egg and a sausage link or two strips of bacon.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Zenwich Elmhurst image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Zenwich Elmhurst

416 B N. York Street, Elmhurst

Avg 4.5 (1330 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sunomono Salad$3.00
House made pickled cucumber with a touch of red onion and jalapeño.
Seasoned Chips$2.00
House made potato chips, house seasoning.
Sea Salt Fries$3.00
Skinny fries, sea salt.
More about Zenwich Elmhurst
Sweetberry Bowls - York St image

 

Sweetberry Bowls - York St

156 N York Street, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Custom Green Bowl$11.00
KALE, SPINACH, BANANA, PINEAPPLE, COCONUT MILK
Hermosa Acai Bowl (2)$10.00
ACAC BASE TOPPED WITH GRANOLA, BLUEBERRY, STRAWBERRY AND HONEY
OG Acai Bowl (3)$11.00
ACAI BASE TOPPED WITH GRANOLA, BANANA, PEANUT BUTTER, & CHOCOLATE PROTEIN
More about Sweetberry Bowls - York St

