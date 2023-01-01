Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Al pastor tacos in Elmhurst

Elmhurst restaurants
Toast

Elmhurst restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

HB Jones image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

HB Jones

551 N York Street, Elmhurst

Avg 3.8 (579 reviews)
Takeout
AL PASTOR TACOS$14.00
More about HB Jones
TACOS AL PASTOR image

 

Primos Locos - Comida Mexicana

122 S York Road, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TACOS AL PASTOR (3)$13.00
Pork shoulder marinated with a variety of chiles and roasted on a spinning spit, onion, cilantro and grilled pineapple. Corn tortillas unless specified.
More about Primos Locos - Comida Mexicana

