Al pastor tacos in
Elmhurst
/
Elmhurst
/
Al Pastor Tacos
Elmhurst restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
HB Jones
551 N York Street, Elmhurst
Avg 3.8
(579 reviews)
AL PASTOR TACOS
$14.00
More about HB Jones
Primos Locos - Comida Mexicana
122 S York Road, Elmhurst
No reviews yet
TACOS AL PASTOR (3)
$13.00
Pork shoulder marinated with a variety of chiles and roasted on a spinning spit, onion, cilantro and grilled pineapple. Corn tortillas unless specified.
More about Primos Locos - Comida Mexicana
