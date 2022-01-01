Avocado toast in Elmhurst
Elmhurst restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
140 Robert Palmer Drive, Elmhurst
|Gluten-Free Avocado Toast
A slice of gluten free toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula and grape tomatoes with a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of fig balsamic. Served with two cage free eggs, any style and fruit.
|Avocado Toast
|$10.50
A slice of sourdough toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula and grape tomato with a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of fig balsamic. Served with two cage free eggs, any style and fruit.