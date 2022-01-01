Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Elmhurst

Elmhurst restaurants
Toast

Elmhurst restaurants that serve avocado toast

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

140 Robert Palmer Drive, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gluten-Free Avocado Toast
A slice of gluten free toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula and grape tomatoes with a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of fig balsamic. Served with two cage free eggs, any style and fruit.
Avocado Toast$10.50
A slice of sourdough toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula and grape tomato with a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of fig balsamic. Served with two cage free eggs, any style and fruit.
SALADS

Stray Hen

105 S York, Elmhurst

Avg 4.6 (1018 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$11.00
Stray Hen Cafe

2423 North Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$12.00
Gia Mia - Elmhurst

116 E Schiller St, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
Takeout
AVOCADO TOAST$12.00
Housemade Giardiniera | Spring Vegetables | Sprouts | Whole Wheat Toast
Avocado Toast$14.50
