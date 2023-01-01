Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Buffalo chicken sandwiches in
Elmhurst
/
Elmhurst
/
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Elmhurst restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
SALADS
Stray Hen - Elmhurst
105 S York, Elmhurst
Avg 4.6
(1018 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$12.00
More about Stray Hen - Elmhurst
Bacci Pizza- Elmhurst
359 Illinois 83, Elmhurst
No reviews yet
Hot Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$9.99
More about Bacci Pizza- Elmhurst
Browse other tasty dishes in Elmhurst
Stuffed Pizza
Crepes
Rice Soup
Meatball Subs
Burritos
Chips And Salsa
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Cheeseburgers
More near Elmhurst to explore
Lombard
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Villa Park
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Oak Brook
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Willowbrook
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Bensenville
No reviews yet
Melrose Park
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Stone Park
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
La Grange Park
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1482 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Racine
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(198 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1030 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(318 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(295 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(286 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston