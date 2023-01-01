Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Elmhurst

Go
Elmhurst restaurants
Toast

Elmhurst restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Stray Hen image

SALADS

Stray Hen - Elmhurst

105 S York, Elmhurst

Avg 4.6 (1018 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Stray Hen - Elmhurst
Consumer pic

 

Bacci Pizza- Elmhurst

359 Illinois 83, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about Bacci Pizza- Elmhurst

Browse other tasty dishes in Elmhurst

Stuffed Pizza

Crepes

Rice Soup

Meatball Subs

Burritos

Chips And Salsa

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Elmhurst to explore

Lombard

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Villa Park

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bensenville

No reviews yet

Melrose Park

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Stone Park

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1482 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1030 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (286 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston