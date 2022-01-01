Caesar salad in Elmhurst
Elmhurst restaurants that serve caesar salad
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
151 Kitchen | Bar
151 N York St, Elmhurst
|Charred Caesar Salad
|$16.00
baby romaine | aged parmesan | shaved egg | crispy pancetta | lemon | sourdough croutons
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Two Brothers From Italy
128 W Park Ave, Elmhurst
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.20
|Caesar Salad
|$9.95
PIZZA
Armand's Pizza & Pasta
105 W 1st St, Elmhurst
|Family Size Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Romaine lettuce with Parmesan cheese and housemade croutons.