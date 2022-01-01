Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Elmhurst

Elmhurst restaurants
Elmhurst restaurants that serve caesar salad

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

151 Kitchen | Bar

151 N York St, Elmhurst

Avg 4.5 (945 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Charred Caesar Salad$16.00
baby romaine | aged parmesan | shaved egg | crispy pancetta | lemon | sourdough croutons
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Two Brothers From Italy

128 W Park Ave, Elmhurst

Avg 4.4 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.20
Caesar Salad$9.95
PIZZA

Armand's Pizza & Pasta

105 W 1st St, Elmhurst

Avg 3.9 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Family Size Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce with Parmesan cheese and housemade croutons.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Pints

112 S York St, Elmhurst

Avg 4.2 (605 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad SIDE$5.50
Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing
